England Boss Gareth Southgate Hints at Arsenal Ace Returning to Squad in Effort to Boost Creativity

England manager Gareth Southgate has hinted that Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere could be set for a shock recall to the international scene, as the Three Lions boss looks to add some much needed creativity to his central midfield. England booked their place at the 2018 World Cup on Thursday evening, as they struggled to a lacklustre 1-0 victory over Slovenia.

Speaking ahead of his side's final qualification match against Lithuania, via the Daily Mail, Southgate was posed the question as to whether he would consider recalling Wilshere to the squad, and the manager responded positively to the question, stating:

"We're in a position where there's no way we would dismiss any creative player. But people have to be playing and have to be playing at a good level"

The case for Wilshere's inclusion in the next England squad is certainly a compelling one, as the drab, 'meat 'n potatoes' football showcased by the team against Slovenia is bound to see them struggle in Russia next summer. Following a series of injury set-backs, Wilshere is starting to work his way back into Arsène Wenger's Arsenal side.

The 25-year-old old will be desperate to reignite his career, and a call-up for his country for the first time since last November would be a huge boost for the midfielder. Wilshere would need to work hard to get himself into the England starting XI, with Southgate seemingly determined to persevere with a solid, if not spectacular, Jordan Henderson and Eric Dier partnership.