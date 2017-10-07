Former Miss Russia Tries to Calm Concerns of Violence Ahead of the 2018 World Cup

October 07, 2017

Russian model Victoria Lopyreva has been chosen as Russia's ambassador for the 2018 World Cup and has played down concerns over possible violence at next year's tournament despite an altercation between England and Russia fans in Marseille last year, according to the Daily Mail

Lopyreva, who has seen her rise to fame skyrocket because of her marriage to FC Krasnodar striker Fedor Smolov, is proud that the World Cup will be hosted in her homeland next year and she is desperately trying to avert attentions away from fears of doping and violence.

"I know some people in other countries in Europe have a different mood about what might happen in Russia, about whether it is dangerous, about whether the people here might not be happy to have foreign guests," Lopyreva said when questions arose about there being no love lost between England and Russia fans after the incidents at Euro 2016.

"I would like to say this is not true."

Traveling England fans will certainly be on high alert next summer after seeing the violence that unfolded in France ahead of the Three Lions 1-1 draw with Russia at the Stade Vélodrome last June.

FBL-EURO-2016-RUS-FANS

England confirmed their place at Russia next summer after securing a 1-0 victory over Slovenia on Thursday. It took Gareth Southgate's side 94 minutes to break down the visitors' defence, with Harry Kane squeezing his effort just beyond the reach of Atlético Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak.


