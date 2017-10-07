Former Swansea City Boss Francesco Guidolin Once 'Brandished a Rifle' in Palermo's Dressing Room

90Min
October 07, 2017

Many Italian bosses are looked upon as charismatic, with innovative implementations usually being a feature of their coaching qualities. 

However, where former Swansea City boss Francesco Guidolin is concerned, he allegedly takes galvanisation that one step further than just a spirited pre-match speech.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Ex-Italian international striker Amauri played under Guidolin at Palermo - a club who Guidolin has managed four times during his managerial career - and the attacker revealed that the 62-year-old once 'pulled out a rifle' in the squad's locker room and 'aimed it' at the players before their UEFA Cup encounter with West Ham United in 2006.

Amauri - speaking in an interview via Il Giornale di Sicilia - said: “I’ll never forget what happened one afternoon in training. We prepared for the second leg of our UEFA Cup tie with West Ham and Guidolin came into the dressing room with a big bag.

“He then pulled out a rifle and aimed it at all my team-mates and I, exclaiming, ‘we’ve hurt them, now let’s go on the pitch and finish them off…’ I remember that with [Fabio] Simplicio, we managed to hold back the laughter, but it’s a nice memory, which I still remember with pleasure.”

A questionable stunt indeed, although it proved to be an inspiring measure rather than intimidating, as the Serie A outfit ran out 3-0 victors on the night and 4-0 winners overall on aggregate - a relative assault it could be labelled as, perhaps.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters