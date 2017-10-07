Liverpool Forward Issues Defiant Message Over Anfield Future After Recovering From Injury

Liverpool striker Danny Ings has revealed he will not give up on salvaging his career at Anfield and is still confident he'll be able to find a way to play regularly, despite suffering two long-term injuries.

Ings signed from Burnley in June 2015, but suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his left knee in that October - his first training session in front of current manager Jurgen Klopp. That kept him out for the remainder of the season, but after recovering and finding his way back into the team the following year, he suffered an injury to his right knee; keeping him out for a further nine months.

Leeds want Ings.

Be sad to see him go as he's not had much of a chance & seemed a good fit for Klopp but needs the move for game time 😞 pic.twitter.com/XWoqobmaBY — AnfieldNation (@AnfieldNation) October 4, 2017

Liverpool have since added a number of names to their attack, meaning Ings has fallen down the pecking order, but the 25-year-old is not ready to give up on his Anfield career. Ings told The Times: “Everywhere I have been, I have always found a way to make it happen. I have been in a lot of tough situations at previous clubs where it has been hard to break in.





“People from the outside looking in will probably have the assumption, ‘Oh, he’s the forgotten man,’ but it has not crossed my mind at all. I still believe in myself. I still believe I can play in this team.

“When you are at a club like Liverpool, it is not a club that you want to walk away from. It would grate on me for the rest of my career, and the rest of my life, if I had not done everything to give it my all. I still feel like I have a big part to play in this football club.”

Ings has recently been linked with a move to Leeds United, but appears determined to make a name for himself even while competition for places is extremely strong. Ings finally appears to be free of injury, and he also shared his feelings on his experiences while rehabilitating.

He added: “I didn’t have a chance to feel sorry for myself because as soon as you start feeling sorry for yourself you will never get back to where you were.

“I was less emotional about the second injury. I knew what I had to do. I’d come back once so well, actually playing at West Brom on the final day of that season, so that the second time it was going to be easier.

“The first time was difficult because I’d just had the biggest high of scoring a derby goal, winning my first cap and then the next day I was injured. I am grateful I’m at such a fantastic club, with the best facilities, the best physios and everyone pushing me to become the player that I was."