Man Utd Ready Improved £54m Bid for Inter Star Ivan Perisic Ahead of 2018 Summer Window

Manchester United are preparing to reignite their interest in Ivan Perisic with a £54m offer for the Inter Milan ace next summer.

Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t the Sun) has claimed that the Red Devils have not been put off in their attempts to land the 28-year-old, and will return for him after the World Cup in Russia next July.

Perisic was consistently linked with making a switch to the Premier League from Serie A in the recent transfer window, but penned a new deal with the Nerazzurri after talks broke down between the two clubs.

STR/GettyImages

However, Perisic reportedly has a £54m release clause fee written into his new contract - something that United appear all too happy to stump up to land their man.

Manager Jose Mourinho is an admirer of Perisic's ability to whip in crosses from either wing, and his expert deliveries would be food and drink for the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Old Trafford if he were to join.

One potential sticking point that may prevent United from moving for the Croatia international would be the lack of resale value if he didn't work out in English football.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Perisic is edging closer to 30 years of age, and United wouldn't be able to get much in way of compensation if they did end up selling him on following any perceived failure to adapt to the UK.

Perisic's arrival could also lead to less game time for wonderkid forward Marcus Rashford, and United fans would be loathe to see the 19-year-old lose his place in the starting lineup if Perisic jetted in. For now, it's safe to assume that this rumour won't be going away unless Mourinho or United turn their attentions to other targets.

Perisic has bagged three goals and three assists in seven appearances for Inter so far this term, taking his tally to 23 goals and 21 assists in 86 run outs.

