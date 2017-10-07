Manchester United Defender Linked With January Exit as Turkish Giants Monitor Future

October 07, 2017

Manchester United defender Daley Blind may be on his way out of Old Trafford in January, with Turkish side Fenerbahce lining up a potential bid.

Blind had a promising start to the season with United after starting in the first three games, however has only played one minute of Premier League football since then after falling behind Matteo Darmian and Ashley Young - after returning from injury - in Jose Mourinho's pecking order of defenders.

Ironically, it was injuries to the likes of Young towards the end of last season which gave Blind his chance to play first team football. He played a vital role in United's run in the Europa League, and managed to start in the final against Ajax - a game which United would go on to win.

Now, reports from the Sun are claiming that the Dutchman is growing increasingly frustrated at his lack of playing time at the club, and if he can't force his way through may decide to take his talents elsewhere in January. 

In terms of where his next destination may be, talkSPORT are reporting that there is interest from Fenerbahce. 

The Turkish side have endured a tough start to their league campaign - currently sitting in seventh position after seven games - and therefore may be looking to strengthen their squad in January to overturn their fortunes.

Blind will be keen to play regular first team football this season, especially with the World Cup awaiting at the end of the season (if of course the Dutch get there). He knows if he wants to impress the national team selectors, he won't be able to do so sitting on the bench for United. 

