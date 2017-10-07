PSG Defender Claims Tottenham Star 'Is Equal' to World-Renowned Teammate Dani Alves

Paris Saint-Germain star Thomas Meunier has paid a huge compliment to former teammate Serge Aurier - who has recently moved to Tottenham - by claiming he's "equal" to legendary Brazilian full back Dani Alves.

Aurier has featured just four times for Tottenham since switching Paris for north London in the summer, in a deal reportedly worth around £23m on deadline day. The right-back also has yet to score a goal or get an assist for his new club, and was sent off in the league game against West Ham.

BERTRAND GUAY/GettyImages

In comparison, Alves had enjoyed a more effective start. Alves signed for PSG in the summer on a two-year-deal after turning down a transfer to Manchester City. Aurier's replacement at PSG has made eight appearances for the French club this season and has scored two goals and assisted two more.

But despite Alves' better start, his new teammate Meunier thinks they are both equal in ability. Speaking to L'Equipe, the Belgium international said: "For me, Serge and Dani are equal. Dani has experience and he is a leader on the pitch."

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Alves has played for the likes of Sevilla, Barcelona, Juventus and PSG over the course of his career. The 34-year-old has also represented the Brazilian national side, with over a 100 caps to his name.

In contrast, at the age of just 24, the Ivorian international still has plenty of time to gain the experience of the much older Alves.