'Relaxed' Ronald Koeman Insists Everton Results Will Improve After Slow Start to the Season

Ronald Koeman has backed himself and his Everton players to turn their fortunes around after a poor, slow start to the season.

The Dutchman wrote about the Toffees' inconsistent form so far in 2017/18 in his column for De Telegraaf, and his comments were translated and published in turn by the Liverpool Echo.

Revealing that he was extremely aware that results had not been good enough, Koeman insisted he was "relaxed" about talk over his future at Goodison Park as he declared things would improve for Blues supporters.

He wrote: “We know at Everton that we are currently playing below our level and that the results need to be better.

“The moment I stepped from Southampton to a club with such ambitions, I knew you could be in a difficult situation if investments were not accompanied by results.

“I’m pretty relaxed, I’m doing everything with the rest of the staff, and we’re working harder to get those results fast.

“I’ve also said in England that I’m exactly the same coach as in the past years when things went well. I keep the group feeling good and I follow the line we’ve been using.”

A number of Everton's senior stars have not begun firing as of yet this season, and one particular new recruit has come in for some stick from Toffees fans.

Davy Klaassen, a £24m buy from Ajax, has bagged just one assist in 10 appearances and has been criticised in some quarters for looking off the pace in the Premier League.

Koeman, though, stated that his compatriot would come good if given time to adapt to the pace of English football, and maintained that his quality should not be called into question.

The 54-year-old added: “Outsiders really underestimate the situation. You only see and understand when you work or have worked as a coach or player in such a competition.

“In addition, Davy is also in the situation that the team is not running well and that we have more players who need some time.

“For Davy, Everton’s start is not easy, but I have no doubt about his qualities. There are so many other examples in the Premier League that are the best in their country and make a transfer because they are really ready for a level higher.

“If they come to England at their summit, it turns out they all need a period to adjust. In terms of pace, aggressiveness and physically, especially as midfielder.

"Right at that position, it doesn’t matter how skilled you are to then perform at the top level of English football immediately.”