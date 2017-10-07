Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez is confident he and his side can inflict early damage to Barcelona's title hopes when the pair face off against each other after the international break.

Barcelona have maintained a 100% start to their campaign after winning all of their first seven games, and currently sit five points clear of nearest challengers Sevilla at the top of La Liga, despite losing Neymar to PSG and new signing Ousmane Dembele through injury. Like Barca, Atletico also haven't lost any of their first seven games so far, however after drawing three of those matches, they currently sit in fourth place - six points behind Barcelona.

Speaking to Marca (via the Express) ahead of the clash, although Niguez admitted Atletico could struggle if Lionel Messi brings his best form into the game, he remains confident that he and his Atleti side can end Barca's 100% start and can inflict early damage to their title hopes this season.

He said: "We know we can damage them. Barcelona have made a very strong start, winning all their games. But if we work together as a team, which is our strength, and are at 100 per cent then we can win.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

"If Messi is on top form and decides to go and win the game there is nothing you can do, there is no way of stopping him.

“But we have to defend as a team, knowing our discipline, positioning and work rate because they have so much quality in attack."

This will be the first meeting between the two at Atletico's new Wanda Metropolitano stadium, and it looks set to have a feisty atmosphere in the stand as some of the world's best players playing for two of Spain's finest clubs go head to head.