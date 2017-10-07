Thomas Tuchel Sends Well Wishes to Jupp Heynckes After Return to Bayern Munich

It seems that Thomas Tuchel harbours no malice towards new Bayern Munich boss Jupp Heynckes after missing out on the position himself. He recently sent out a tweet wishing the new manager good luck in his new quest.

We have had the first high profile sacking of the season as Carlo Ancelotti and Bayern Munich have parted ways. Due to his resumé, Ancelotti could be forgiven for thinking that his job security was at an all-time high, especially after securing the league and cup double last season.

However, after only six games, his poor results and questionable team selection lead the Bayern brass to decide he was no longer the man for the job.

The 3-0 humbling at the hands of PSG may have been the last straw. The German champions were dominated from start to finish without looking threatening. Sacking Ancelotti so soon into the season seems unfamiliar for Bayern, but what isn’t, is the hiring of his replacement, Jupp Heynckes who is about to embark on his fourth spell in charge.

Thomas Tuchel was supposedly leading the race for the position before Heynckes was appointed. The German is out of work having left his position at Dortmund and the possibility of him joining Bayern is still likely as Heynckes only assumed the position until the end of the season.

But it seems Tuchel has no ill feelings towards Heynckes after sending out a tweet wishing him well for the season and recognising him as a legend. The tweet translates to 'I wish you all good, dear Jupp #Heynckes #Legend'.

The Bavarians will surely have drafted a list of candidates that they will be looking to take the position next season, and there is no doubt that Tuchel will be among the leading candidates to assume the position for the foreseeable future.