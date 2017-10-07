Wayne Rooney Spotted Painting Garden Centre Benches as He Kicks Off 100 Hours of Community Service

90Min
October 07, 2017

Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney has been seen painting benches at a garden centre for disabled adults just around the corner from his £6m home.

The 31-year-old is going to be forced to work 100 hours unpaid after being caught drink-driving. The English star was caught whilst driving 29-year-old Laura Simpson's car back to her house, with wife Coleen and their three children away on holiday.

According to a source close to the Sun, Rooney had asked if his time would be better spent teaching youngsters about football, however, officials from the probation service wouldn't entertain the Everton midfielder's suggestion.

"He has been desperate to keep it under wraps so he was sent behind the scenes to paint benches for the local park," the source said. "He’s been moaning that he’s not putting his skills to good use and keeps asking why he can’t teach some young kids to play football, but the probation service are having none of it.

"He’s been chipping away doing five hours a day while some of his teammates train with England and Wales."

The garden centre at which Rooney is starting his community service, the same garden centre that ex-City striker Carlos Tevez was ordered to work when he was banned four years ago, is located just three miles away from his home in Prestbury, Cheshire. 

