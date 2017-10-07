Why Liverpool's Must-Win Encounter With Manchester United Holds the Key to a Resurgence in Form

A rivalry long entrenched into the history of both clubs ensures every encounter is as fierce as the last, but when Liverpool host Manchester United on Saturday it will hold heightened significance for the Reds. Their up-turn in form depends on it.

It seems every game between the pair is billed as the most important yet, but for Jurgen Klopp's men it could very well be the case as leading up to the encounter at Anfield, the two sides could not be further apart in form.

Jose Mourinho has his side finely tuned as his summer additions have moved seamlessly into the side and bolstered an already impressive squad, with six straight wins and only one loss this season in the UEFA Super Cup, the Red Devils will undoubtedly come to Merseyside with an unshakeable confidence.

Liverpool, on the other hand, stumbled through the month of September as they notched just one win in six games as they failed to fire at both ends of the field. An inability to convert their bountiful opportunities on goal and tighten their leaky defence has seemingly wiped the Reds of their early season bravado.

Liverpool's defence is shambolic. So disorganised. Manchester United should have a field day, especially Martial and Rashford. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) October 1, 2017

However, football has an uncanny ability to turn things on its head and in a game of this magnitude. anything can happen. As such, Klopp, his side and the Anfield faithful will no doubt be hoping form counts for nothing, as a victory - no matter how ugly - will undoubtedly breathe new life into a Liverpool side desperate for revival.

When the counters are all down at the end of the campaign, three points may prove to be season defining and a win against Mourinho's men cannot be understated. It could act as a catalyst for Liverpool to re-ignite their season, and an opportunity to galvanise the supporters which cannot be overlooked at such an early, and pressurised part of the season.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Only a month out from an unrelenting festive period throughout November and December, Liverpool have to lay the foundations this month as they will have little time to breathe, let alone concern themselves with a long-drawn out saga relating to their form if it continues in its downward spiral any longer.





Now, it's not all doom and gloom for Liverpool as they have not been truly diabolical but sitting in seventh position, with 12 points, the Reds are already languishing seven points behind both Manchester clubs who are leading the way so far this season.

I hate all of the #MUTD vs #LFC comparisons so far this season giving them praise, so here is a bit of a reality check. Please like & RT 🔴👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/GosV2ak7ml — Podcasting Couch🎙 (@PodcastingCouch) October 1, 2017

However, where there is light, there is hope. Despite being considered by many as one of the favourites for the title, United have yet to take aim at any of last seasons top five and Liverpool will be the first to test their resolve.

Mourinho will no doubt look to turn the screw on Liverpool's inability to defend, utilising the height in his side to cripple the Reds at their weakest point. But, big games seem to bring out the best of Liverpool as the Reds have a largely impressive record against sides from the top six under Klopp.

Liverpool haven't the right attitude against lower sides. They've had that for ages. They'll be all guns firing at Anfield v United. — Ste.A (@sarm0161) October 1, 2017

That streak - which hit a minor bump against City - will need to rear its head again on Saturday as the Reds turn to the likes of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino to re-discover their form in front of goal.

It inevitably means Liverpool's troublesome defence will need to defy all odds and hold firm against the rampant United attack, a feat they are capable of if they work in unison - which has been lacking so far this season.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

With a clash against United one of the first fixtures Liverpool fans look to find when the league schedule is released, there will be no greater time for Liverpool's game to click into place as nothing will springboard the Reds into a run of form more than a win against the old foes.

There may not be as much local distaste and bitterness on the field come Saturday, but be rest assured that there is no greater sense of euphoria in victory, and a result on Saturday for Liverpool will go a long way in unshackling the players and lifting the pressure and frustration which currently simmers around everyone at Anfield.