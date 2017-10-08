Andrea Pirlo Lifts the Lid on the Time He Almost Joined Carlo Ancelotti's Chelsea Back in 2009

90Min
October 08, 2017

Andrea Pirlo has revealed he nearly joined Chelsea whilst under the management of Carlo Ancelotti in 2009.

The silky Italian has just announced that he will retire from football at the end of the current MLS season and, as is general protocol for these types of things, he has had a lot to say to the media about his illustrious career.

Jonathan Daniel/GettyImages

Amongst topics such as the Istanbul Champions League final, Sir Alex Ferguson and Mario Balotelli, Pirlo talked about the time he nearly ended up a Chelsea player, only for the deal to fall through after he went for a meeting with Silvio Berlusconi.

Speaking to the Mail he said: "It was August 2009 and I’d reached agreement with Chelsea, the club where Ancelotti had just come in as manager.

"Carlo Ancelotti was my motivation for agreeing to head to London. But, in the meantime, [Silvio] Berlusconi had pulled out a second piece of paper.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

"This time there were loads of names with ticks next to them, and one that had been circled. 'Stay. We’ve signed Huntelaar'. Huntelaar…

"Ancelotti and I spoke a fair bit on the phone. He wanted to bring me to London at all costs, and cost was indeed the last hurdle still to be overcome. Insurmountable, as it transpired.

"Milan wanted too much cash, and they were also pushing for Branislav Ivanovic to be included in the deal. Chelsea hadn’t the slightest intention of letting the defender go.

"At five million euros a season. It wasn’t money that had convinced me, more the length of the deal. That’s always very important.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/GettyImages

'Where’s the problem, Andrea? You can sort all that out with Galliani, can’t you? Take it as read.''You sure?''Absolutely positive.'

"No sooner were the words out of his mouth than he shot out of the room to tell the media: 'Andrea Pirlo is not for sale. He’s staying with Milan and he’ll finish his career right here.' As it turned out, I moved to Juventus. That’s Berlusconi all over, though. He’s theatrical and knows exactly what he wants."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters