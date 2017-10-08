Cherries Forward Benik Afobe Up for Sale in January Amid Interest From West Brom and Wolves

Bournemouth are ready to let English striker Benik Afobe leave the club in January with several clubs interested.

The side from the south coast have recently drafted in Jermain Defoe and with that Afobe is no longer being seen as a regular.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Reports from The Sun suggest Bournemouth are ready to sell, and are looking to get around £12m in return for the forward.

It's also claimed that Tony Pulis showed interest in the 24-year-old in the recent summer transfer window, and is still keen on the player. Championship side Wolves, his former club, are also reportedly interested.

However, it is unlikely Afobe will drop down a league, after working his way up to the top, as he wants to stay in England's top division.

Afobe's goal record since his arrival at the club has however been somewhat average. In his 56 games for the club, he has netted only 10 times.

Must say Andrew Surman played very well in that second half. Thought Benik Afobe was decent when he came on too. — Liam Grace (@GraceyMedia) September 15, 2017

But it looks like the best is yet to come with fans impressed when he has had game time. With Jermain Defoe, Joshua King and Callum Wilson ahead of him in the pecking order, it was always going to be difficult to get a starting role.