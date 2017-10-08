Danny Ings Confirms He Turned Down Loan at Newcastle to Fight for His Place at Liverpool

Danny Ings has confirmed he rejected a loan offer from Newcastle United in the summer. Instead, the striker is determined to salvage his career at Anfield, according to extracts from a wide-ranging interview in The Times.

The former Burnley striker, still just 25 years old, also had interest from Bournemouth - the club he started his career with back in 2009. Two cruel long-term injuries in quick succession shaved two years off of a career that was just starting to blossom. After leaving Burnley for Liverpool in 2015 for an initial £6.5m, the forward has only managed to accrue six competitive appearances with the Reds, scoring twice.



Image by Wilfred Laurence

His feature in The Times coincided with England's game with Lithuania on Sunday, a fixture that particularly resonates with Ings; he made is one and only appearance for the Three Lions against Lithuania two years ago. The first of his two critical injuries came just the day after this spectacular high.

Ings made his long awaited return for Liverpool last month, in the defeat to Leicester in the Carabao Cup. It's fair to stay the Striker faces a monumental battle in gaining a place in this Liverpool side so abundant with talent up front.



LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

The aforementioned loss in the Carabao Cup would've been particularly damning for Ings, as the competition represented his principal opportunity at getting some much needed game time. While for the moment he remains strident in his desire to stay in merseyside, the likes of Newcastle will be hoping insufficient opportunities between now and January force him to reconsider.

The Magpies have struggled in finding the net thus far in the campaign, and apart from three goals against a particularly porous West Ham, have scored just four times in their other six games in the Premier League. With none of their current forwards staking a legitimate claim to make the shirt their own, a fit and hungry Danny Ings may be just what the club needs come the January transfer window.

