Danny Ings Confirms He Turned Down Loan at Newcastle to Fight for His Place at Liverpool

90Min
October 08, 2017

Danny Ings has confirmed he rejected a loan offer from Newcastle United in the summer. Instead, the striker is determined to salvage his career at Anfield, according to extracts from a wide-ranging interview in The Times.

The former Burnley striker, still just 25 years old, also had interest from Bournemouth - the club he started his career with back in 2009. Two cruel long-term injuries in quick succession shaved two years off of a career that was just starting to blossom. After leaving Burnley for Liverpool in 2015 for an initial £6.5m, the forward has only managed to accrue six competitive appearances with the Reds, scoring twice.

Image by Wilfred Laurence

His feature in The Times coincided with England's game with Lithuania on Sunday, a fixture that particularly resonates with Ings; he made is one and only appearance for the Three Lions against Lithuania two years ago. The first of his two critical injuries came just the day after this spectacular high.

Ings made his long awaited return for Liverpool last month, in the defeat to Leicester in the Carabao Cup. It's fair to stay the Striker faces a monumental battle in gaining a place in this Liverpool side so abundant with talent up front.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

The aforementioned loss in the Carabao Cup would've been particularly damning for Ings, as the competition represented his principal opportunity at getting some much needed game time. While for the moment he remains strident in his desire to stay in merseyside, the likes of Newcastle will be hoping insufficient opportunities between now and January force him to reconsider. 

The Magpies have struggled in finding the net thus far in the campaign, and apart from three goals against a particularly porous West Ham, have scored just four times in their other six games in the Premier League. With none of their current forwards staking a legitimate claim to make the shirt their own, a fit and hungry Danny Ings may be just what the club needs come the January transfer window.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters