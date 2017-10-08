Dortmund's Peter Bosz Expects Transfers to Reach €1bn Before Too Long

The Summer of 2017 saw the transfer record break at exceptionally high margins as Neymar made his move to Paris Saint-Germain for €222m.

Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Bosz explained to German outlet Bild that it won't be long until clubs show interest in breaking the €1bn mark in the near future.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

"I think we will experience a football player being transferred in a total package worth €1billion," he told the press.

Following Neymar's departure from Barcelona, the Blaugrana set their eyes on Dortmund's young French forward Ousmane Dembele and eventually did buy him for €105m to make him the second most expensive player in history.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

Though there is a high risk of investigation from Financial Fair Play regulations, constant price inflation in the player market may eventually lead to a player worth €1bn.

PSG are currently under investigation by the FFP after the procurement of Neymar and Monaco's Kylian Mbappe, who is expected to make a permanent move to the French capital after his season-long loan for a reported fee of €180m.

Another of Dortmund's star players had been linked with a big money move to the Chinese Super League, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has scored 13 times in 11 appearances this season.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Bosz gave words of praise to the 28-year-old who has been in peak condition up front for the last couple of seasons.

"He's not only important to the team because he scores goals, but because he always gives 100 per cent, whether it's in games or in training," he said. "He's almost more than a footballer. He's a great man and a real leader."







