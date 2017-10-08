How to Watch England vs. Lithuania: World Cup Qualifier Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch England vs. Lithuania on October 8.

Nihal Kolur
October 08, 2017

England travel to Vilnius to face Lithuania on Sunday in a FIFA World Cup qualifying match. 

England secured a spot in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Finals on Thursday against Slovenia. The Three Lions currently sit at the top of group F with 23 points. With a place in Russia already clinched, expected to see a rotated squad on Sunday. 

Lithuania, meanwhile, has not fared well in the group stages, winning just one out of eight matches. In their last two matches, Lithuania lost to Scotland 3-0 and Slovenia 4-0, effectively eliminating the nation from advancing to Russia. 

These two teams met in London last March, with England beating Lithuania 2-0.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Sunday, Oct. 8, Noon ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

