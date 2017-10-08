England travel to Vilnius to face Lithuania on Sunday in a FIFA World Cup qualifying match.

England secured a spot in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Finals on Thursday against Slovenia. The Three Lions currently sit at the top of group F with 23 points. With a place in Russia already clinched, expected to see a rotated squad on Sunday.

Lithuania, meanwhile, has not fared well in the group stages, winning just one out of eight matches. In their last two matches, Lithuania lost to Scotland 3-0 and Slovenia 4-0, effectively eliminating the nation from advancing to Russia.

These two teams met in London last March, with England beating Lithuania 2-0.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Sunday, Oct. 8, Noon ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.