Ex-Premier League and Bolivian Star Joins Brazil's Team Photo for Lovely Reason

90Min
October 08, 2017

Bolivia hosted Brazil last Thursday, in what was the penultimate game in the South American World Cup qualifiers.

The game itself ended in a 0-0 draw, but attention has been drawn to the game after one Bolivia player seemed to photobomb the Brazilian team's pre-game team photo:

Ex-Wigan forward Marcelo Moreno was seen included in the pre game shoot, much to the surprise of fans from both teams.

However there was actually a rather nice reason as to why the 30-year-old was included in the photo.

Born to a Brazilian father, Moreno had played for Brazil at under-18 and under-20 levels, but then decided to switch allegiances to Bolivia, the country of his birth, in 2007.

Javier Mamani/GettyImages

He has since gone on to become Bolivia's third all-time record top goalscorer with 15 goals, for his national side.

However according to the Mirror, in what was a lovely gesture the striker, clearly wanting to honour his father in yesterday's game, was invited to pose with the Brazilians before the game, prior to playing the rest of the game for his Bolivian side.

Moreno used to play in the Premier League with Wigan Athletic in the 2009/10 season, but only managed 12 appearances for his side, with no goals to show for it.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Moreno then went on to play in Brazil for Flamengo and Cruzerio before moving to China, where he now plies his trade for Wuhan Zall.

The game itself ended in a 0-0 draw, but that won't bother Brazil who were already qualified for the World Cup as group winners.

However that didn't stop manager Tite, from fielding a host of familiar faces in the qualifier with Bolivia including captain Neymar and Premier League duo Gabriel Jesus and Philippe Coutinho.

