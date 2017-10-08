FSG Slap Whopping £1bn Price Tag on Club After Top Investor Opens Preliminary Buyout Talks

90Min
October 08, 2017

Liverpool owner John W. Henry has placed a staggering £1bn price tag on the club, after it emerged as a target of super-rich investor, Amanda Staveley.

The British businesswoman, who has links to billionaires in the Middle East, was present for the Reds' recent away match against Newcastle in the Premier League, and has already opened preliminary talks to buy the club, as reported by Sunday Mirror Sport.

Matthias Kern/GettyImages

Staveley heads PCP Capital Partners, a company that acts as a vehicle for the investment of Middle Eastern money and has assets of £28bn, who are said to be keen on bidding for Liverpool after she tried and failed in the past.

The 44-year-old was sniffing around the Anfield club in 2007 with Dubai investors with regards to a takeover bid, but nothing materialised.

There was even some activity as recently as last year - her firm came in with a joint bid with Chinese company Everbright Limited, but she was, again, unsuccessful.

Interestingly, Staveley was a prominent figure in Sheikh Mansour's purchase of Manchester City back in 2008, and is aware that Liverpool represent a coveted investment for Middle East billionaires.

It is not thought that Liverpool's American owners particularly want to sell, but could facilitate a deal if the price is right.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters