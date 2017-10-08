FSG Slap Whopping £1bn Price Tag on Club After Top Investor Opens Preliminary Buyout Talks

Liverpool owner John W. Henry has placed a staggering £1bn price tag on the club, after it emerged as a target of super-rich investor, Amanda Staveley.

The British businesswoman, who has links to billionaires in the Middle East, was present for the Reds' recent away match against Newcastle in the Premier League, and has already opened preliminary talks to buy the club, as reported by Sunday Mirror Sport.

Matthias Kern/GettyImages

Staveley heads PCP Capital Partners, a company that acts as a vehicle for the investment of Middle Eastern money and has assets of £28bn, who are said to be keen on bidding for Liverpool after she tried and failed in the past.

The 44-year-old was sniffing around the Anfield club in 2007 with Dubai investors with regards to a takeover bid, but nothing materialised.

Who is Amanda Staveley? Businesswoman profiled after sounding out Liverpool over potential takeover https://t.co/yTjURicD7R pic.twitter.com/wtudvfs4Jr — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) October 8, 2017

There was even some activity as recently as last year - her firm came in with a joint bid with Chinese company Everbright Limited, but she was, again, unsuccessful.

Interestingly, Staveley was a prominent figure in Sheikh Mansour's purchase of Manchester City back in 2008, and is aware that Liverpool represent a coveted investment for Middle East billionaires.

It is not thought that Liverpool's American owners particularly want to sell, but could facilitate a deal if the price is right.

