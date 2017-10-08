Graeme Souness Reveals That Glenn Hoddle Didn't Fancy the West Ham Job Because of Karren Brady

90Min
October 08, 2017

Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness has revealed that former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Glenn Hoddle didn’t take the West Ham job due to Karren Brady’s presence on the Hammers board.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Following her role as managing director at Birmingham City, Brady has been the vice-chairman at West Ham for seven years, since her appointment in 2010.

Souness has shared that former England manager Hoddle decided against applying for the vacant managerial position at West Ham at the time largely due to Brady’s presence at the club.

Writing in The Times, Souness revealed: “I found managing the players difficult and working for the board doubly so.

“I remember saying to Glenn Hoddle when someone was sacked at West Ham: ‘That would be a good job for you’, and he said he didn’t fancy working with Karren Brady there.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

“I said: ‘Glenn, there’s a Karren Brady at every football club now, and they think they know more than you and me put together’.”

Spurs legend Hoddle hasn’t had a managerial position since 2006, following his stint with Wolverhampton Wanderers, but has worked recently as a first-team coach at Queens Park Rangers.

West Ham haven’t had a flying start to their Premier League campaign, with whispers a few weeks ago that current boss Slaven Bilic could be set for the chop. They find themselves sitting at 15th in the table with two wins, one draw and four losses.

West Ham will look to push on in the table next weekend when they face off against a high-flying Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters