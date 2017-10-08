Graeme Souness Reveals That Glenn Hoddle Didn't Fancy the West Ham Job Because of Karren Brady

Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness has revealed that former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Glenn Hoddle didn’t take the West Ham job due to Karren Brady’s presence on the Hammers board.

Following her role as managing director at Birmingham City, Brady has been the vice-chairman at West Ham for seven years, since her appointment in 2010.

Souness has shared that former England manager Hoddle decided against applying for the vacant managerial position at West Ham at the time largely due to Brady’s presence at the club.

Writing in The Times, Souness revealed: “I found managing the players difficult and working for the board doubly so.

“I remember saying to Glenn Hoddle when someone was sacked at West Ham: ‘That would be a good job for you’, and he said he didn’t fancy working with Karren Brady there.

“I said: ‘Glenn, there’s a Karren Brady at every football club now, and they think they know more than you and me put together’.”

Spurs legend Hoddle hasn’t had a managerial position since 2006, following his stint with Wolverhampton Wanderers, but has worked recently as a first-team coach at Queens Park Rangers.

West Ham haven’t had a flying start to their Premier League campaign, with whispers a few weeks ago that current boss Slaven Bilic could be set for the chop. They find themselves sitting at 15th in the table with two wins, one draw and four losses.

West Ham will look to push on in the table next weekend when they face off against a high-flying Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.