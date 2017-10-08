Juventus Boss Allegri Unimpressed With New Boy Douglas Costa's Performances So Far

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is unhappy with the way new signing Douglas Costa has adapted to his new surroundings in Italy so far.

CalcioMercato reported that after the Brazilian's shaky start to life in Turin, his new boss is less than pleased with the way he's conducted himself on the pitch.

Costa was signed from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich this summer, initially on a loan deal (worth €6m itself), with a €40m option to buy at the end of the campaign.

Douglas Costa: 0 goals, 0 assists in all competitions



The winger is widely known for his electric feet along the flank, able to bamboozle defenders to no end, as well as his excellent delivery into the box. However, he has hitherto failed to live up to expectations in Italy.

It's not just that the Brazilian is yet to record an assist or goal thus far for the Old Lady; Allegri is especially irked by the winger's lack of defensive work. Allegri comes from a long line of Italian managers who value such defensive work as paramount, and relies on his wide players' willingness to sacrifice themselves for the balance of the team.

The highly regarded coach has shown himself to be particularly ruthless when it comes to dropping players, regardless of their stature; famously placing Leonardo Bonnuci in the stands for their Champions League clash with Porto last year after a row on the training ground.

Even though it is still early doors, Costa will know he has to adapt & improve his game if he wants avoid the same fate.

