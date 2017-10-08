Leicester City Among Host of Clubs Monitoring Former Arsenal & Man City Defender

90Min
October 08, 2017

French international Bacary Sagna is currently a free agent having being released by Manchester City in the summer, and is being watched by former Premier League champions Leicester City, according to Transfer Market Web.

The 34-year-old former Arsenal full-back would be the perfect fit for Leicester as his experience would be key to play back up for the ever impressive Danny Simpson. Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare has very little cover in the right-back spot apart from Simpson and they also have room for players as they haven't completed their squad quota of 25 players as of yet.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

The right-back is still fit and read

y for first team Premier League football despite nearing the end of his impressive career. A number of clubs are keeping tabs on his situation but Leicester might be interested in giving the defender a short-term contract to prove himself at the King Power Stadium. 

Having played in the Premier League for a large part of his career including a huge seven year stint with Arsenal, Sagna would have no issues with the quality demanded in the Premier League.

Sagna will also be looking to move back alongside the top stars as he wants to attract the attention of France manager Didier Deschamps who is due to pick up his World Cup squad should France avoid any major slip ups and qualify for Russia next summer. 

With Sagna not costing a fee and his wages being well within Leicester's bracket, a move to join up with Shakespeare appears to be one that would suit all parties.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters