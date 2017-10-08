Leicester Striker Islam Slimani Admits to 'Conversation' With Watford Boss Marco Silva Over Move

Leicester striker Islam Slimani has admitted that he spoke to Watford manager Marco Silva over a potential switch to Vicarage Road during the summer.

The Algerian international, who joined the Foxes last summer from Sporting CP for a club record £29m, was repeatedly linked with an exit.

Slimani remained at Leicester, but he has not hidden the fact that he was keen on a move to Watford.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"I had a conversation with Marco Silva, who was my coach at Sporting, and he was very interested in having me on the team," Slimani told Algerian magazine Le Buteur.

"He presented me with a magnificent project, but unfortunately it did not materialise. The leaders of Leicester City told me they wanted me here. But they are things of the past, now I am focused on my team."

Having been linked with Slimani, Silva suggested that a deal could be on the cards. "Do I know the player? Of course I do," said the Portuguese coach. "He worked with me three seasons ago. Do I like the player? Of course I like the player.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

"Is he a player that could help us? I'm sure about that. He's one player I like, of course he's a player I know very very well."

No deal could be completed, so the 29-year-old has been left to fight for his place at the King Power Stadium. He has so far scored three goals in nine appearances this season, all of which have come in the League Cup.