Leicester Striker Islam Slimani Admits to 'Conversation' With Watford Boss Marco Silva Over Move

90Min
October 08, 2017

Leicester striker Islam Slimani has admitted that he spoke to Watford manager Marco Silva over a potential switch to Vicarage Road during the summer.

The Algerian international, who joined the Foxes last summer from Sporting CP for a club record £29m, was repeatedly linked with an exit.

Slimani remained at Leicester, but he has not hidden the fact that he was keen on a move to Watford.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"I had a conversation with Marco Silva, who was my coach at Sporting, and he was very interested in having me on the team," Slimani told Algerian magazine Le Buteur.

"He presented me with a magnificent project, but unfortunately it did not materialise. The leaders of Leicester City told me they wanted me here. But they are things of the past, now I am focused on my team."

Having been linked with Slimani, Silva suggested that a deal could be on the cards. "Do I know the player? Of course I do," said the Portuguese coach. "He worked with me three seasons ago. Do I like the player? Of course I like the player.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

"Is he a player that could help us? I'm sure about that. He's one player I like, of course he's a player I know very very well."

No deal could be completed, so the 29-year-old has been left to fight for his place at the King Power Stadium. He has so far scored three goals in nine appearances this season, all of which have come in the League Cup.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters