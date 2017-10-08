Lithuania Manager Jokes That England Talisman Harry Kane Can Only be Stopped With a Stadium Ban

October 08, 2017

Lithuania boss Edgaras Jankauskas joked that the only way Harry Kane can be stopped from scoring against his side is by banning him from the stadium.

The Tottenham striker is red-hot right now, having scored 14 goals for club and country in his last nine games, including the all-important winner against Slovenia on Thursday to send England to Russia next summer.

Kane, who wore the captain's armband for the Wembley clash and will do so again in Vilnius, will be central to manager Gareth Southgate's plans for next summer's tournament, and could wreak havoc against Jankauskas' side on Sunday.

The manager said as quoted by the Metro: "The first plan would be to not let him into the stadium! We know he is in terrific form and to stop him, well, we have to pay a lot of attention and to use everything we can against such a machine, such a goalscoring machine."

Lithuania will be seeking to put an end to their wretched form by taking points off group winners England to stop their six-game losing streak.

They cannot qualify for the World Cup but are keen to offer a competitive match up for the Three Lions, who still have lots of work to in terms of finding the right system and personnel before Russia 2018.

