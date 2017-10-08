Marcos Alonso Reveals the Things He Would Change About Locker-Room Neighbours Kante & Azpilicueta

Marcos Alonso has been a revelation at Stamford Bridge over the past year.

The Spaniard, a surprise addition to Antonio Conte's squad last summer, evoked feelings of uncertainty when he joined, but proved a key figure in the Blues' march to the Premier League title earlier this year.

Now an established member of the Chelsea setup, Alonso is chasing a second title under Conte, and won the Blues all three points in a crucial fixture against Tottenham at the beginning of the season.

With the international break in full swing, the wing-back found some time to sit down with Chelsea's official website and have a chat about teammates N'Golo Kante and Cesar Azpilicueta, whom he sits between in the dressing room at the bridge.

Alonso particularly loves sharing the space with Kante and Azpilicueta because they're tidy, but he always finds himself having to shift his compatriots belongings to his part of the bench.

"The fact that they are both very tidy," Alonso pointed out when asked what's the best thing about having the pair as neighbours.

"N’Golo is a very nice guy and it is always good to have him around and Azpi, he is one of the captains so it is good to be near him. He is always asking things and is involved with the team, and it is good to have them both close.

"They both are quite tidy but Azpilicueta loves to put his stuff on my side. I don’t really complain, I just move it back to his place. We are all friends."

The Spaniard also claims that he wishes Kante would talk more and Azpilicueta would talk less.

Quizzed on what he would change about the two, he replied: "I would make N’Golo speak a little bit more because he is so quiet, and Azpi, maybe he should speak less about FIFA. He speaks too much about it!

"He is mad with FIFA."

The Blues recorded a loss in their last outing, going down 1-0 at home to Manchester City, but will hope to get back to winning ways against Crystal Palace when the break is over.

Kante. though, could be sidelined for a few matches, having suffered a muscular injury whilst on international duty with France on Saturday.