Marcus Rashford's 20th Birthday Could Signal Huge Pay Rise for the Man Utd Star

Marcus Rashford will turn 20 on the 31st October and the exciting young star is set for a large rise in his basic salary before bonuses.

Having signed a new deal in May of last year, keeping him at Old Trafford till 2020, his meteoric rise in the Premier League surprised everyone. While Rashford and Manchester United haven't discussed figures yet - talks should begin shortly.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The Sun have reported that the new contract will see his wage rise above £50,000 a week, as his current contract includes both bonus goal and appearance milestones - which Rashford has blown out of the water. The new contract would therefore see the removal of these bonuses, with a larger basic wage making up for this.

This season, Rashford has scored five goals and four assists in 11 games, continuing his fine form. Mourinho remains determined to keep the England International grounded, but given the stature and importance of the 19-year-old to United - a pay rise is clearly deserved as Rashford lingers in the lower brackets of the pay scale.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

As quoted by the Express, in a 1-0 win over Southampton, Mourinho praised Rashford's defensive work saying: “Marcus was phenomenal, he felt what everybody else felt, if we don’t concede we win three points so let’s fight hard not to.”

Rashford impressed in England's narrow win over Slovenia that secured World Cup qualification for the Three Lions but will likely be rested for Sunday's match against Lithuania. With Manchester United preparing for a huge clash against Liverpool at Anfield - Rashford will be hoping to contribute offensively once again.