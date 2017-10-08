Mike Ashley 'Looking for Quick Sale' of Newcastle United Amid Talk of Long Overdue Takeover

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is after a quick sale of the club, after admitting the squad needs strengthening in the upcoming January transfer window, according to The Times.

There are a few separate groups being rumoured to be potential investors conducting due diligence at Newcastle United in addition to PCP Capital Partners, which is run by Amanda Staveley, who held informal talks with club officials at St James’ last weekend.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Staveley runs PCP Capital Partners and she will be the lead buyer, but will get other investment from some Middle East investors.

Ashley does not want to invest in the team in the January transfer window, therefore wanting a quick sale done – presumably before the end of the year so the new owners are in place by January to help manager Rafael Benitez and the players to achieve Premier League safety.

Ashley's hesitancy almost cost Newcastle Benitez, as the Spaniard grew a frustrated figure with the lack of investment after winning the Championship in May. Despite new signings like Mikel Merino and Joselu already making an impact, just £12m was spent in the summer, significantly less than fellow promoted sides Huddersfield Town and Brighton.

Ashley has been linked with selling Newcastle a number of times since he bought the club back in May of 2007 and it now appears that the fans have got their wish which is assured investment in the squad.

Newcastle are currently 9th in the Premier League and return to action with a trip to Southampton after the international break.