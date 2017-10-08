PHOTO: 5ft7 N'Golo Kante Paired With Tallest Mascot Ahead of France vs Bulgaria

It was hard to tell who was the mascot and who was the player when N'Golo Kante stepped out for France with his mascot last night. The 5'7 midfielder was paired with (maybe purposefully) the tallest mascot when France took on Bulgaria.

While singing the national anthem, the tall mascot was chosen to line up in front of the smallest player on the French team, which obscured Kante's mouth from view and sadly the evening for the Chelsea star did not get better.

Why did Bulgaria give Kante the tallest mascot 😂 pic.twitter.com/a1Sf8UCarC — instafootballmemes (@instagolazo) October 7, 2017

The midfielder motor was subbed off with a hamstring injury in the first half, clutching at his hamstring after 34 minutes, to be replaced by Adrien Rabiot.





France went on to win 1-0 and regain top spot in Group A of the European World Cup Qualifying tables.



