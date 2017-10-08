PHOTO: Real Madrid Star Theo Hernandez Posts Extraordinary Pics With Gun Wielding Dwarfs

Real Madrid's Theo Hernandez turned 20 years old on Friday and it certainly seems as though he had an outlandish party to celebrate.

The pictures released from the party involved guns, dwarfs and policeman, making for a very strange scene:

Theo Hernandez is an interesting dude pic.twitter.com/ZMRZu2tGgc — Jackson (@Jackson_SCFC) October 8, 2017

The image, released on the player's personal Instagram account, clearly shows a strange scene where a couple of dwarfs in Real Madrid kits are holding a gun to the Real new boy's head.





Hernandez clearly enjoyed his birthday shenanigans, which also included the less extraordinary family and cake pictures, with his caption reading:

"Many thanks to everyone for the congratulations, it has been and unforgettable day."

The 20-year-old left back is also seen in a similar picture where he appears to be surrendering to the policeman, in what is another hilarious photo.

"Hi, I'm Theo Hernandez. Welcome to Jackass" pic.twitter.com/V0XiRV3fvU — Alex Truica (@AlexTruica) October 7, 2017

Hernandez only moved to Real Madrid this summer, for around £28m from Madrid rivals Atletico, but already seems to have pledged his allegiance to Real with the most recent images.

Despite this, the left-back has been used frequently by Madrid so far this season, making just three appearances for the club, with two of them coming in La Liga.

The 20-year-old played in an astounding 32 games for Atletico last season in La Liga, but is clearly seen as one for the future by Real boss Zidane.