Pressure Mounts for Ronald Koeman as He's Given a Reported 5 Games to Save His Position at Everton

90Min
October 08, 2017

Ronald Koeman's managerial stint at Everton could be over by the end of October, with the Dutchman given until then to turn around the fortunes of his struggling Everton side, according to reports in The Mirror.

Currently sitting 16th after a tumultuous September, Koeman will be hoping his side can return to winning ways as they travel to Brighton and Hove Albion next Sunday when the Premier League returns following the international break. 

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

It comes after a disastrous run in both the Premier League and UEFA Europa League throughout September, picking up a mere three points from a possible twelve in the league (a 2-1 win against Bournemouth) and one point from two games in their Europa League campaign, leaving them bottom of their group. 

Fortunes didn't appear to change in their only fixture of October so far, a disappointing 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park at the hands of away game specialists Burnley. It is this kind of form that has seen the pressure mount on Koeman over recent weeks, with their summer outlay failing to reflect in their lowly league position. 

Despite the exit of Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United, expectation was high at the start of this season, with the return of academy graduate Wayne Rooney alongside the transfers of Jordan Pickford, Michael Keane and Gylfi Sigurdsson, all for hefty fees, to bolster a side that have aspirations of breaking into the Premier League's top six. 


With their form alluding them for much of the season, Koeman and Everton will be hoping to climb the table this October. Although with Premier League games against Arsenal, Chelsea and Leicester City coming up, along with a tough fixture against Lyon in the Europa League sandwiched in between, the task of saving his Everton job is easier said than done. 

