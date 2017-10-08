Real Madrid Defender Raphael Varane Not Ruling Out Being 'a One-Club Player'

October 08, 2017

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has revealed that he is not ruling out "being a one-club" player at the Bernabeu.

The 24-year-old joined Los Blancos from Lens in 2011, and has excelled since establishing himself as a regular in the club's back four.

Varane recently signed a contract extension with Real Madrid to keep him in the Spanish capital until 2022, but the Frenchman has suggested that his stay could be far longer.

"It's fair to say that a lot of things have happened to me over the past few months," he said, quoted by AS. "There were some dark times but in June 2016 we spoke to the club about my future and they put forward a very interesting offer, one which was in line for what I was hoping for. 

"I don't see anything negative about being a one-club player; that was what was on my mind when I renewed my contract in 2014. Madrid is a massive club; I'm not putting any limits on myself."

Varane added that he is perfectly content with his role in Zinedine Zidane's side, having already won three Champions League titles in the nascent stages of his career.

"I've never had any complaints about the playing time I have been given," he said. "And apart from that I have been given other responsibilities. It's important to feel as though you mean something for the team and that is how it is for me."


Varane started as France saw off the challenge of Bulgaria in Saturday night's World Cup qualifier, keeping a clean sheet in the 1-0 victory.

