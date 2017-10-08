Retiring Star Andrea Pirlo Brands Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte 'One of the Best' Coaches Around

Legendary midfielder Andrea Pirlo has claimed Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is 'one of the best coaches' around today.

The 38-year-old New York City FC star announced on Sunday that he would be calling time on his playing career once the current MLS season ends, but also had time to talk about about him former manager at Juventus and the Italian national side.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, as quoted by Football Italia, he said: "His attention to detail is impressive. He also manages to give you convincing explanations about things.

"One of his 20-minute video sessions is worth three days on the training ground. You immediately understand what it is you have to do.

"Over the years he improved, with his desire to win and doing everything to the best of his ability. He is one of the best, absolutely."

Mike Stobe/GettyImages

Pirlo enjoyed a fruitful spell whilst being managed by Conte at club level. Between 2011-14 whilst the 48-year-old was in charge, he won three Serie A titles and two Supercoppa Italianas with the Old Lady.

Conte will be keen for the Premier League to resume once the international break has concluded - the Blues were beaten 1-0 by Manchester City at the Stamford Bridge and will be seeking to get back to winning ways.

