Roberto Carlos Accuses Roy Hodgson of Nearly Ruining His Career & Lacking Football Knowledge

Brazil legend Roberto Carlos has accused new Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson of nearly ruining his career and forcing him to leave Inter Milan.

The pair worked together for one season at the Italian club during the mid-90's and Roberto was apparently frustrated over Hodgson's insistence on playing him out of position.

ANTONIO SCORZA/GettyImages

"Hodgson's stay at Inter destroyed me," Roberto Carlos said to planetfootball (H/T Sky Sports). "He played me in midfield and I had to consider that there was a chance that this would ruin my career in the national side."

The four-time La Liga winner moved to Real Madrid after his one-year spell at Inter. He spent nine years at the Bernabeu, also winning the World Cup in 2002 with his native Brazil during that period.

He insisted that his relationship with his former boss was a good one, but claimed that Hodgson has very limited knowledge of the sport. Fabio Capello, though, earned the former player's respect, and he revealed that he moved to Madrid solely due to the Italian being in charge at the time.

"It's not that I did not have a good relationship with Hodgson," he continued. "It is just that Hodgson doesn't know much about football.

"When Inter lost in the Uefa Cup final against Schalke in '96, it was purely because of Hodgson.

"Fabio Capello [who signed the player for Real from Inter] was different - so different - and when I moved to Madrid I did it because of him.

"He is the most important coach I have had in my life."