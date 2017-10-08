Roberto Martinez Has Praised the Maturity of Romelu Lukaku Since His Manchester United Transfer

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has acknowledged the development and maturity of Romelu Lukaku since joining Manchester United for a mammoth £75m this summer.

The former Everton boss signed Lukaku from Chelsea for £28m back in 2014 - an inspired signing, with the Belgian going on to score 87 goals for the Toffees. Martinez has recently heaped praise on the 24-year-old, who has excelled with United this season.

Speaking to the Sun, Martinez said: “I have seen a difference in the maturity of Romelu [Lukaku] since his move to Manchester United. He is still a very young player but he has coped easily with the expectations and whatever Man United put on him"





Scoring seven Premier League goals in this campaign so far, Lukaku has been the spearhead of United's attack that Mourinho has been searching for. The Belgian looks set to go above and beyond the achievements of Zlatan Ibrahimovic last season - seamlessly adjusting to life as a Manchester United player.

“I can see he is really enjoying being in a team where there is very little margin for error" said Martinez, “He is one of those players that sets himself little targets and you can see he’s on track.

"For us, it’s important that we see that continue over a ten-month competition." Especially considering the imminent World Cup in Russia, where Belgium will be seeking their first major tournament win.

Speaking about Belgium's chances at a World Cup win, Martinez commented: "Everyone knows it is a golden generation. It is an exciting group. But of course, we are a group that will have to cope with high expectations, especially with the fans here in Belgium."





Should Belgium go all the way - there's no doubt that Lukaku will play a pivotal role in their success.