Stat Shows That Jurgen Klopp's High-Scoring Liverpool Continue to Be Top-Heavy

Liverpool, to the surprise of very few, are the Premier League side whose games involve the most goals, as revealed by Opta.

Since Jurgen Klopp took over and introduced his brand of self-labelled heavy metal football, no other team can match them for entertainment.

There are no concerns in front of goal; Liverpool have scored a healthy 146 since the German coach took charge.

240 - Liverpool's games have seen more goals than any other @premierleague side since Jurgen Klopp took charge (F146 A94). Anniversary. pic.twitter.com/0FRJxdXI2H — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 8, 2017

But at the other end, as many have pointed out, there are continuing problems. Ninety-four goals have been shipped.

It has been the same story for Liverpool so far this season, with 13 goals scored and 12 conceded in their seven Premier League outings.

It will concern Reds supporters that only West Ham and bottom side Crystal Palace have let in more goals in the division.

There was criticism of the club during the summer transfer window when Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk - or an alternative option - was not brought in.

Many of the defensive issues appear to have been neglected, at least not addressed fully. Conceding from set-pieces has been a recurring issue, and Liverpool have tended to allow their opposition at least one glaring opportunity over the course of 90 minutes.

After his side's 1-1 draw against Newcastle last weekend, Klopp insisted that there is no need to make drastic changes.

“You can play really bad and lose a lot of games, or you play more than a few games really, really good," he said. "Most of the games, actually, we were the better side, but a few chances are enough for the opponent to score.

“The only alternative for us is to carry on. We have to do it like this. We cannot say we don't score and we don't try that from now on, and we get more passive and we are the counter attacking team and hope that something happens. I don't think that is the right way for us.”