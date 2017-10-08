Striker Dubbed the 'Next Didier Drogba' Shot Dead in Carjacking

90Min
October 08, 2017

Striker Georges Griffiths, who has played for Czech giants Sparta Prague and Hungarian Premier League club Diosgyor, has been shot dead in the Ivory Coast. 

The Ivorian was visiting his home city of Abidjan when he was shot and killed by carjackers on Thursday evening.


As reported by The Sun, the 26-year-old was attacked in the capital's upmarket suburb of Cocody. The killers reportedly tried to steal Griffiths' Mercedes 4x4, and shot the striker when he refused to hand it over.

He was rushed to hospital, but doctors were unable to save him. 

Once touted as the next Didier Drogba after he won three caps for the Ivory Coast's Under-23 side in 2011, he managed to get one goal in those three games and secured a loan move to the very reputable Sparta Prague. He joined Hungarian side Lombard-Papa in 2013.

Griffiths joined rivals Diosgyor a year later, and spent three seasons with them. In 34 appearances for the club the 6ft 4ins forward scored eight times.

