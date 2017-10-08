VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Off New Free-Kick Routine Against Alaves

Cristiano Ronaldo has seemingly ditched his signature 'knuckleball' free-kick for a more conventional set-piece.

The Portuguese ace showed off his potential new free-kick routine against Alaves in La Liga a couple of games ago:

As you can see in the video, the 32-year-old fooled the opposition with a cheeky free-kick from outside the box.





The Real Madrid star lined up as he normally does, as if he was going to attempt his usual knuckleball strike, however he instead clipped it into the box for Sergio Ramos.





Although Ramos couldn't convert the resulting header it was certainly a clever set-piece and could arguably be a more successful set piece routine for Ronaldo in the future, considering he doesn't usually convert using his normal style.

However Cristiano isn't the only person who can produce the goods when it comes to free-kicks. Earlier this year, Ronaldo captured footage of his son scoring a goal for his team using his signature set-piece technique:

so proud of my little man❤️what a goal👌👀⚽️siii A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Apr 21, 2017 at 2:07pm PDT

Clearly if Ronaldo does decide to ditch his old free-kick style, his son may well carry on the tradition, after he went through the exact motion as his father, bagging a sublime goal in the process.

An overjoyed Ronaldo recorded the video and posted on his Instagram with the message; "so proud of my little man. what a goal. siii"

Cristiano Ronaldo recently became the first player to reach 100 Champions League goals and is favourite to pick up his fifth Ballon d'Or this season.

Despite the free-kick not being converted Real managed to win the game 1-2, thanks to a brace from Dani Ceballos.

Those three points came at a vital time for the Spanish giants as they try to recover from a shaky start to the La Liga season, with the Galacticos currently sitting in fifth place in the table after seven games.