West Ham Hope to Pip Liverpool to the Signing of Polish Forward Lukasz Teodorczyk

90Min
October 08, 2017

Anderlecht and Poland striker Lukasz Teodorczyk is a potential transfer target for Slaven Bilic's West Ham United according to reports in The Mirror.

With the Croatian's side stuttering start to the Premier League this season, Bilic is looking for more firepower and is hoping £7m is enough to prise away the prolific Pole from reigning Belgium champions Anderlecht. 

The 26-year-old had reportedly attracted the interest of Liverpool as recently as this summer, but despite this, West Ham have now jumped ahead of them in the queue, even sending scouts to watch his performance against Celtic in their recent Champions League fixture. 

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Anderlecht will be keen to keep hold of last season's top scorer in the Belgian First Division who scored twenty goals in twenty-six appearances whilst on loan from Dynamo Kiev in 2016/17. He made his move permanent the following season for a fee of €4.5m. 

This season however hasn't started too well for Anderlecht, currently sitting in 7th position after nine games in their domestic league whilst propping up their group in the Champions League, below PSG, Bayern Munich and Celtic.

With reported interest from Torino of Serie A, West Ham are not the only team interested in the full Poland International who has scored four goals in fourteen appearances since making his debut in 2013. 


