West Ham in Transfer Tug-of-War for Promising Ghanaian Full-Back Rashid Alhassan

90Min
October 08, 2017

West Ham join potential suitors Hannover 96 and Chicago Fire for the hotly-contested signature of Ghanaian U17 international Rashid Alhassan, 

According to reports from The Sun, the 17-year-old left-back is one of the names tipped for a big tournament at this year's FIFA U17 World Cup in India, with Ghana's campaign kicking off with a 1-0 victory against Columbia's U17's on Friday.

Having already cemented a place as a starter for Ghanaian Premier League team Aduana Stars at such a young age, clubs from across the globe are keeping tabs on Alhassan. 

Initial interest from West Ham stemmed after an impressive showing at the Africa U17 Championships held in Gabon in April, with Ghana losing 1-0 in the final against Mali. Hammers scouts are now eager to follow-up on their initial viewings, hoping to beat off the interest from Bundesliga side Hannover 96 and the MLS' Chicago Fire.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Alhassan's adviser, Samuel Asante, is calm about the situation however,and Alhassan is in 'no rush' to move. He is quoted in the same article saying: 'Several clubs are interested at the moment but I can speak only about West Ham and Chicago Fire.

'Hannover are also interested in his services. We'll look at the best option before deciding on his future. He is currently with Ghana's U-17 squad for the World Cup in India, and so the situation will be clearer after the tournament. 

 

