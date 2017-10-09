Alan Shearer Believes Harry Kane Could Leave Tottenham if They Fail to Win Trophies Soon

90Min
October 09, 2017

Former England striker and Premier League all-time leading goalscorer, Alan Shearer, believes that Tottenham star Harry Kane should take the opportunity to move abroad, if Spurs fail to win any silverware anytime soon. 

Speaking to bookmakers Coral, as reported by the Daily Star, Shearer gave his verdict on whether he thought Kane should move to one of the big European clubs in the future.

"In my view a lot will depend on what happens at Tottenham this season and maybe next season," said Shearer.

"If they haven't won anything then it wouldn't surprise me if he were to try something new."

Shearer is a huge admirer of Kane, having previously called him the 'complete' striker. Shearer now believes that Kane could be ready to follow former Tottenham star Gareth Bale to a European giant like Real Madrid.

"If they [Tottenham] go and be successful: win a trophy or win the Premier League, then it wouldn't surprise me if he were to stay," Shearer continued.

"Because that's his club and I know how much the club means to him.

"So I think a lot will depend on Tottenham's success."

JACK GUEZ/GettyImages

Shearer also reflected upon his own opportunities to move abroad during his playing career.

"I was very tempted [to move abroad], I thought about it very seriously," he said. "I had the chance to go over to Italy, but I really just wanted to stay at home."

Kane returns from international duty this week with two goals from England's final two World Cup qualifiers. With six goals in seven Premier League games this season, Kane will look to continue a goal-scoring record set to rival that of his fan Shearer. 

