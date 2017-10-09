Alex Iwobi Admits Losing Manchester United Target Would Be a 'Huge Setback' for Arsenal

90Min
October 09, 2017

Arsenal starlet Alex Iwobi has admitted that the club would be weaker if Manchester United, or another interested club, managed to steal away Mesut Ozil at the end of his contract in the summer. He also expressed similar concerns about Chilean star Alexis Sanchez. 

United have been linked with a shock move for the Germany international in recent days, with reports suggesting that Jose Mourinho is also monitoring Sanchez's situation, and Iwobi told the Sun that losing either would be a huge blow.

“When they are fit they are unstoppable," he said. "They are both capable of changing a game - or a season. They have a big decision to make. But it would be a huge setback to lose them because from the stats you can see we do need them for their goals and assists. For a team like Arsenal, we need to be aiming for the top four and we need what they bring.”

“It will be great for them to stay. I’ve learnt a lot from them. Just the opportunity to even train with them has been amazing. They are two top-class players with great experience having played at the top level.”

However, the Nigeria international admitted that should either player leave, he would be ready to step into the breach - saying: “If it means me playing No 10 or any position for the club, I’m ready to give 100 per cent. Whenever the chance comes to play in that role, I’ll be ready.”

Iwobi hit his first league goal of the season just before the international break, wrapping up a 2-0 victory over Brighton after Nacho Monreal fired the Gunners into an early lead. 

