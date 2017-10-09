Andre Carrillo Unlikely to Stay Beyond Loan Spell at Watford as He Looks to Impress Parent Club

Watford loan signing Andre Carrillo reveals he will not likely be signing on at Watford next season as he hopes to become a key part of Benfica's squad.

The Peruvian international joined Watford on a season long loan in August, reuniting him with his former Sporting manager Marco Silva, and has played in five of Watford's seven Premier League games so far this season.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

However despite the fact that Carrillo has been a prominent member of Silva's squad so far this season, the winger told Portuguese tabloid O Jogo (via TalkSport) that has claimed that he wants to prove himself back in Portugal once his loan deal expires.

He said: "I had to go out for more minutes, but I have the best memories of Benfica, to which I will return next season with more experience.


"I hope to have a good season at Watford and demonstrate my potential to merit a new opportunity at Benfica, the club that bet on me after leaving Sporting. I am very grateful for that."

JUAN CEVALLOS/GettyImages

Despite the fact he hasn't scored this season, he has been a key player in Watford's impressive start to the season. They have only lost one of their first seven games this season, and currently sit in eighth position in the Premier League table.

They face a tough test at home to Arsenal on Saturday, who are currently just one point above the Hornets. They will be hoping to continue their good start to the season, and Carrillo will be hoping to make an impact on the Premier League as he looks to impress his parent club.

