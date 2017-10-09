Arsenal Join Inter Milan in Race to Sign Exciting Atlanta United Midfielder

Premier League side Arsenal are set to rival Serie A giants Inter Milan in the race to sign exciting Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almiron.

The Paraguay international has impressed for the MLS side who have surprised everyone with their performances in their debut season, with Calciomercato reporting that the Gunners are set to battle it out for the 23-year-old's signature.

DANIEL DUARTE/GettyImages

Almiron has featured 29 times for Atlanta since his move from Lanus in December and has scored nine times and is also a regular in the Paraguay national team, with his side still having an outside chance of going to Russia next summer.

The Paraguayan was linked with a move to Inter last season, but chose to join the MLS newcomers in a deal worth $13m. The 23-year-old has excelled in his debut campaign stateside featuring mainly as a number 10 but can also play out wide.

Arsenal weighing up move for £18m Miguel Almiron but Arsene Wenger must battle Inter Milan f... https://t.co/6kFpqb0bDx via @arsenalnewspro pic.twitter.com/xruzManWof — Arsenal News (@ArsenalNewsPro) October 9, 2017

After a sparkling year, Inter are set to renew their interest in Almiron, but set to be rivalled by Arsenal as Arsene Wenger looks to secure an attacking midfielder with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez's contracts coming to an end in the summer.

With no new deals for the duo on the horizon Wenger is planning ahead to replace his two star men and the Atlanta star could be available for a fee between €15-20m. Under the guidance of former Barcelona boss Tata Martino, interest in Almiron has picked up again with Inter keen to bring him to the San Siro.