Barcelona Eye Neymar Replacement in Shock Move for Man Utd's Converted Winger

90Min
October 09, 2017

Manchester United could be forced to cash in on a frustrated Anthony Martial as La Liga giants Barcelona size up a possible move for the 21-year-old Frenchman, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Signed in September 2015 from AS Monaco, for a fee of as much as £54m, Martial had a difficult start to life at Old Trafford. 

The youngster scored an impressive debut goal against Liverpool and despite going on to reach double figures in the Premier League, it was clear the Frenchman would need time to adjust to the demands of English football.

Coupled with the rise of Marcus Rashford, as well as Zlatan Ibrahimović and Romelu Lukaku occupying the Red Devils' striking role, Martial has seen game time in Manchester become few and far between.

The French international has been in scintillating form for United this season, having a hand in 11 goals across all competitions already. 

However, Martial still finds himself fighting over a first-team spot with Rashford and Barcelona, who have seen summer signing Ousmane Dembélé ruled out until January, have taken an interest in the Manchester United star.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

Early reports on Martial suggest that he would be open to a move if he doesn't find himself as a starter in José Mourinho's side and it is understood that he likes the technical staff in Catalonia.


The Blaugrana could, however, turn their attentions to the youth ranks, with 22-year-old José Arnáiz claiming that he is ready to take the step up and offer the club an alternative to Dembélé.

