Belgium Boss Roberto Martinez Reveals 3am Call From Fan Begging Him Not to Play Romelu Lukaku

90Min
October 09, 2017

Things are looking good for the Belgium national football team at the moment.

They have secured their qualification to the 2018 World Cup in Russia - being the first European nation to do so - and have already secured first place in their qualifying group after winning eight of their nine games so far.

JOHN THYS/GettyImages

Martinez has a number of stars to pick from, with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Thibaut Cortouis, Eden Hazard, Yannick Carrasco and Dries Mertens just a few available for selection.

The Red Devils will round up their qualifying campaign with a home game against Cyprus who - like Belgium - have nothing left to play for. With this being the case, many club fans will be hoping their star players will be rested for the game so that they can return to their respective clubs without the risk of getting injured.

This will be more evident after it was revealed that Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini is now set for a spell on the sidelines after a knee injury he picked up during Belgium's clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Belgium had already qualified, but still played a number of key players in their tight 4-3 win.

Now, United fans look desperate for Lukaku not to play so that he doesn't suffer the same fate, especially with their next game being a trip to Anfield to face rivals Liverpool. 

It now seems fans are becoming so desperate that a fan supposedly called Martinez in the middle of the night to try and persuade the manager to keep Lukaku out of his squad.

Whether Martinez will take the fan's advice or resent him for waking him up is yet to be known, but we can only appreciate the effort the fan went to in the best interest of his club.

