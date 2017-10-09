Brazilian Legend Kaka Wants to Hang Up His Boots: I Don't Enjoy Playing Football Anymore

Brazil legend Kaka has let out that he is interested in becoming a manager someday.

The 35-year-old World Cup winner is currently playing his football in the MLS with Orlando City, but isn't exactly having that great of a time.

Jonathan Daniel/GettyImages

And with his contract set to expire at the end of the year, it's looking like he's ready to finally hang up the boots.

“I’d like to do like Zizou. He stopped playing, took some time off, he saw that he liked to coach and paid his dues in the youth system," the Brazilian told Globoesporte (H/T Gianlucadimarzio.com).





"I could do like him. Continue playing? I don’t find enjoyment playing football anymore, I feel pain after every match. My body feels it and at the age of 35 it’s hard to recuperate”

Alex Menendez/GettyImages

Kaka started his career with Brazilian side Sao Paulo before moving to AC Milan, where he would lift the Champions League trophy, as well as conquer Serie A.





He left for Real Madrid in 2009 after a six-year stint in Milan, but things hardly went as planned, with injuries slighting his career in Spain.

The player returned to Milan for a single season in 2013, later moving to United States to play for Orlando City, where he has been for the last three years.

Fans would surely love it if the 2007 Ballon d'Or winner tried his luck at coaching. It's quite likely he'd be good at that too.