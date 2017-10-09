Burnley Goalkeeper Nick Pope Signs New Long-Term Contract Until at Least 2020

October 09, 2017

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope has committed his long-term future to the club by signing a new three-year contract that promises to keep him at Turf Moor until the summer of 2020, as well as retaining the option of extending it by a further 12 months.


Having signed from Charlton ahead of last season, Pope was recently promoted to the role of number one after Tom Heaton suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"I'm delighted to sign a new contract and extend my stay here," the 25-year-old told Burnley's official website.

"I've been really happy since I signed last year, so I'm really pleased to get it done. We are still growing as a club and I'm growing as a player. That's what I wanted to do when I first signed," he added.

On the subject of his step up from an understudy role, Pope said, "It's been lucky on my part how it's come about - a bit by default. But I've really enjoyed it since I've been in the team."

Manager Sean Dyche commented, "We were already in discussions with Nick before he had the chance to start the games he has done recently and we're pleased they have been finalised.

"He had been working hard to continue his development out of the team. He is continuing that since he got into the side and we look forward to him progressing further as an important member of the squad."

