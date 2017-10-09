Colombian Loanee James Rodríguez Ready to Quit Bayern Munich After Ancelotti Sacking

James Rodríguez is reportedly ready to quit Bayern Munich after seeing his beloved manager, Carlo Ancelotti, sacked in Bavaria, according to Diario Gol.





The Italian coach worked with James at Real Madrid and it was Ancelotti who demanded the two be reunited at the Allianz Arena this season. With the Colombian keen to revitalize his career after falling out of the public eye in the Spanish capital, James opted to join his old coach and give Bundesliga football a go this season.

James Rodriguez signed for real madrid Ancelotti got sacked. He signed for Bayern Ancelotti got sacked. Arsenal should buy James Rodriguez. — Sk Compzard (@compzard) October 7, 2017

Colombian national team manager, José Pékerman, confirmed that he spoke to the 26-year-old star about remaining calm after Ancelotti's dismissal.





"I’m not surprised by Ancelotti’s departure, one could see Bayern had some problems during the beginning of this season," Pékerman said. "You could feel they weren’t comfortable at work.





"We spoke about it also with James. I asked him to be calm because he was going to a great club, no matter the fact that the coach that was with him in Real Madrid and took him there... he was there thanks to his condition, to his capacities, because Bayern Munich, beyond the coach, saw a player that could bring a lot to the team.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

"[I asked him] not to be conditioned by a situation because he had to do what the club expected."





James' arrival in Bavaria was no coincidence. Bayern's hierarchy often allow a manager one transfer of their choice, with the rest of their dealing being done at a higher level - Sebastian Ruby and Niklas Süle an example of players moving to Bavaria without the manager's direct input.





When Guardiola was in charge at the Allianz Arena, the Spaniard opted to poach Thiago

Alcântara from his former club Barcelona. Ancelotti's choice was clearly James and the Colombian is now unsure on his future after the Italian coach was sacked.