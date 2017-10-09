England Fans on Twitter React to Midfielder Harry Winks' Choice of 'All-Black Boots'

October 09, 2017

Harry Winks made his international debut for England in Lithuania on Sunday, and England fans noticed something which immediately impressed them.

In an era of flamboyance and extravagance amongst footballers, the Spurs midfielder's choice to wear all-black boots was lauded.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

The 21-year-old impressed in the 1-0 victory, and it appears some England supporters are already enamoured by him.

Winks may not have put as much thought into the choice of attire as some supporters are suggesting, but they seem fitting for a player whose approach is very much to keep things simple in midfield.

Manager Gareth Southgate praised the performance of Winks, who completed an impressive 96% of his passes.

"In many aspects we moved the ball quite well," Southgate said, quoted by the Independent"I was very pleased with Winks in that respect. 

"For me one of the big things playing for England isn't necessarily the opposition, but whether you can carry the England shirt. He showed he could, tried to carry the ball forward where he could and did well."

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Tottenham teammate Harry Kane, meanwhile, added: "I thought he played really well tonight. He was probably one of the best players on the pitch.

"He deserves it. He's come in and worked hard. I'm delighted for him and his family should be very proud."

