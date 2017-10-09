Fenerbahce Planning January Swoop for Arsenal Midfielder as Contract Runs Down

Turkish giants Fenerbahce are planning a January move for Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil, accord to The Daily Star.

The German's contact in North London runs out in the summer, and the club are reportedly ready to let him go in the new year to avoid him leaving on a free in the summer, five years after paying a then club record £42m for him.

His time at the Emirates has not quite gone to plan though, fans and critics alike have been heavily critical of his displays in big games and three FA Cup victories have done little to change opinion.

Mesut Ozil has become a bystander... he is set to leave without the bang they hoped for when he joined for £42.5m https://t.co/ecKbZkNIlq pic.twitter.com/cnfUgSvd6e — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) October 7, 2017

Ozil has Turkish descent, so a move to the Turkish capital could appeal. However, Real Madrid apparently have a buy back clause in his contract and Manchester United have also shown an interest in taking him off Arsenal's hands as early as January.

Ozil worked with current United boss Jose Mourinho during his three year spell at Real Madrid, and the two enjoyed great success together as the German playmaker played an integral role in helping them win a Copa del Rey and a league title in Spain.

However, Fenerbahce are likely to push hard for a move in the new year as Ozil's contract winds down.